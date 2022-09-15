Sexual Battery and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

CHRISTOPHER H JOHNSON, 25, of Newton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation. Bond $0, $1,000, $1,000, $200.

JONATHAN JONES, 21, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0.

MARK JONES, 54, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOVONTE RAPHEAL JORDAN, 31, of Collinsville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $600, $1,000.

PAUL LEBER, 64, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $3,012.

PURVIS LANE LEWIS, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

STACY LEWIS, 40, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

JEREMIAH B MINGO, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHEENA R MINGO, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

DEVIN EDWARD NOWELL, 21, of Philadelphia, Sexual Battery X 2, NCSO. Bond $10,000 X 2.

DENEICIA CAROL PARKS, 51, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.