Sexual Battery and Sale of Narcotics in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTIAN MCCARTER, 53, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Trespass, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $0.

ANNIE MICHELLE MILLER, 29, of Murfreesboro, TN, Jury Tampering, NCSO. Bond $0.

TYLER DESHAWN MILLER, 21, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $5,000 X 2.

KYLE LEE MORROW, 33, of Union, Sexual Battery, Child Molesting, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

MONROE PRICE, 77, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 4, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $25,000 X 2, $20,000 X 4, $5,000, $800, $300, $300.

SYLVESTER DEE SAMUEL, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

JOHNNIE STOKES, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000.

MYRON DALE TOWNSEND, 42, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, MHP. Bond $600.

WILLIE L YOUNG JR, 38, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.