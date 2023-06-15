Sexual Battery, Stolen Firearm, and More in Neshoba Arrests

KENTILL HATHORN, 29, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

HARRY JOHN, 40, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $0.

ELLIOTT W LEACH, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DENNIS LOGGINS, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, Disorderly Conduct, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $300, $300, $300, $600, $60, $800.

CARLOS MARTINEZ, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

BENJAMIN MICHAEL MAXWELL, 34, of Macon, Sexual Battery, Statutory Rape, NCSO. Bond DENIED, DENIED.

RODNEY ALLEN MINGO, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

WYNEMA DORINE MINGO, 46, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

ALONZO MARTEZ NASH, 32, of Forest, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $0.

STEPHINE NELSON, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations. Bond $7,500, $800, $0.

GLORIA D PAGE, 42, of Patterson, LA, DUI – 1st, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0, $1,000.