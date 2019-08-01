Sheriff candidates speak at Neshoba County Fair- VIDEO

Carter said if he is elected sheriff, he would push for more manpower on the streets. He says he feels good heading into the primary.

“It really felt good. After the speech, I met with the crowd and they said Danny you did real well, so I feel good,” said Carter.

Edwards is a military veteran who said he is the man for the job.

“I feel good about it. It’s been a long year, knocking on doors, campaigning and asking each and every person for their vote,” said Edwards.



Clark said he is excited about the future and the possibility of representing the community.

“With the primary coming up, I’ve been spending a lot of time in prayer, going door to door, trying to see as many people as I can. I’m really excited,” said Clark.

Baysinger is currently the Chief Investigator for the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department. He said he is grateful for all the support.

“It makes me really proud seeing my family and friends here, supporting me. I want to thank them for the continued support and prayers as we go about the next week,” said Baysinger.

Spears says he has what it takes to lead law enforcement and protect the county.

“I feel real great about the primary. I’ve gotten out and knocked on a lot of doors and have gotten good responses,” said Spears.