HomeAttalaShooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

Shooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

by

CECIL O BAILEY, 34, of Durant, Contempt of Chancery Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DAMARRIUS J CARR, 18, of Kosciusko, Shooting into a Motor Vehicle, KPD.  Bond $100,000.

 

TAYLOR EVANS, 25, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Reckless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $400, $400, $900, $500.

 

JAMES FERGUSON, 43, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD.  Bond $2,000, $1,500, $900.

 

RHONDA FERGUSON, 55, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,331.

 

SUMMER N FRAZIER, 25, of Kosciusko, Accessory After the Fact, KPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

TOMORRIS M GAVIN, 35, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $639.25.

 

KELLSIE A GRIMES, 34, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

ARICTAVISE D HILL, 23, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $500, $1,100.

 

TERRANCE HOLMAN, 40, of Ethel, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $3,100.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests

Multiple Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Burglary and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake

Leake County deputies searching for garbage dumping suspects