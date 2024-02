Shoplifting, Assault, and More Drug Charges in Leake and Attala

JERRY D SMITH, 56, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $50,000, N/A, N/A.

JOSEPH B STEWART, 40, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

MONDARIUS C STEWART, 22, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, CPD. Bond $1,639.25.

DANNIER R THOMPSON, 33, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $70,000, N/A.

ANGEL TUBBY, 42, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

JIMMY C VARELA, 31, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, CPD. Bond N/A.

BANIYA L WALKER, 35, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell X 2, LCSO. Bond $2,500 X 2.

KAMIYA A WALKER, 32, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond $50,000, N/A.

ASHLEY M WILDER, 37, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

TERESA WILDER, 55, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell X 2, LCSO. Bond N/A X 2.

ASHLEY M WYNTERS, 34, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,800, N/A.

JOHN A YOUNG, 48, of Durant, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, LCSO. Bond $50,000 X 2, $5,000.