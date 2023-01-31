Shoplifting, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalShoplifting, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests

BOBBIE JO ANDERSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

BRYAN BOUNDS, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Improper Equipment, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $300.

 

JOMARITOES BURTON, 36, of Meridian, Shoplifting X 3, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600 X 3, $0.

 

JERRY CARTLIDGE, 44, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $500.

 

WILLIAM CLEMONS, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

PAUL ELLINGBURG, 54, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

CHRISTOPHER FORTUNE, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JOSEPH ANTHONY FUQUAY, 47, of Flora, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $0.

