Shoplifting, Felony Malicious Mischief, and a Host of DUIs and Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

BRANDI J BEEMON, 42, of Lena, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $889.25.

JESSICA D BOLICK, 34, of Hickory, NC, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD. Bond $10,000, N/A, $0, $1,300, $2,300.

MARIOO A CRISOSTOMO, 27, of Carthage, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $0, $0, N/A.

SHIRLEY DRAIN, 36,of Canton, Resisting Arrest, Felony Malicious Mischief, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Shoplifting – 2nd, Malicious Mischief, Pearl PD. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

ANGELINA P GOMEZ, 23, of Forest, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $0, $0, $0, N/A.

MICHAEL E HICKMON, 57, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, PPD. Bond $1,500, $500.

JOHN MCGRAW, 41, of Sarah, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $0, $0, $0.

DUSTIN MORRIS, 41, of Choctaw, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A.

MARGARET K NABORS, 26, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, Hold for Leake SO, KPD. Bond $10,000, $2,300, $1,300, $300, $1,000, $900, N/A.

RYAN D PRIMER, 30, of Kosciusko, DUI – Controlled Substance, Seatbelt Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tint Violation, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD. Bond $1,700, $100, $2,300, $400, $5,000.

HARLEY J SANDERSON, 29, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Equipment, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500.

TAIONNA K TYSON, 23, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $800, $800.

KRISTIN P WEED, 25, of Choctaw, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, PPD. Bond $700.

JONTARRIO WILLIS, 22, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury X 2, PPD. Bond $0, $1,500 X 2.