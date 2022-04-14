Shots fired, Alarms and Storm Damage in Neshoba County

4:12 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check out a missing teenager, but she returned home on her own as deputies arrived.

9:17 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a panic alarm at Wells Place Apartments on Line Street.

9:33 a.m. – The Philadelphia Fire Department was sent to check out the smell of gas on Carver Street.

2:55 p.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

5:22 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a panic alarm at Philadelphia Gun and Pawn but it was a false alarm.

5:39 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to Martin Luther King Dr to check on the reports of shots fired.

6:35 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to Pendleton Square Apartments for the report of a male threatening people with a gun. The subject was reportedly involved in the earlier shots fired call.

8:29 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a burglar alarm report on Beacon Street.

9:38 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies reported trees down along a stretch of Hwy. 15 North.