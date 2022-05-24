Shots Fired, Malicious Mischief and Theft in Neshoba

Monday, 5/23/22

1:15 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of shots fired at the Sistrunk Trailer Park.

6:49 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies reported that a trailer fire on Road 488 from last night had reignited.

12:42 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to the Neshoba County Fairgrounds for malicious mischief about damage to their sign.

12:57 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to Road 212 for an unknown disturbance.

1:59 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on road 743.

2:46 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a residence on Road 743 for the theft of a central air unit.