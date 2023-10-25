HomeAttalaSpeeding, Shoplifting, DUI, and Drug Charges in Leake and Attala Arrests

Speeding, Shoplifting, DUI, and Drug Charges in Leake and Attala Arrests

DYLAN R BROOKS, 21, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

SHARMYN E PARKER, 54, of Decatur, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $10,000, N/A.

 

BRIDGETTE SCOTT, 32, of Carthage, DUI – Child Endangerment, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

CHARLES SMITH-WALKER, 43, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

GREGORY R TAYLOR, 57, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

 

JENNA M TOLLESON, 31, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $674.25.

 

BOBBY TOWNSEND, 26, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JIMMY C VARELA, 30, of Carthage, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

TERESA WILDER, 54, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DENELLE J WILLIS, 42, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 2, Seatbelt Violation, Improper Equipment, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, CPD.  Bond $0 X 2, $52, $218, $143.

 

JOSHUA H WILLIS, 19, of Carthage, Speeding, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $228, $0.

