HomeLocalStalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

by

KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC.  Bond $600 X 2.

 

TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC.  Bond $0.

 

ENTONY BURNSIDE, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $800, $400, $0.

 

KEYLON CATAIJH BURNSIDE, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $1,000.

 

DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27, of Preston, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $1,500, $0, $300 $800, $60.

 

JOSHUA LEE DAUGHTRY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800 X 2, $600, $800.

 

JUAMEKIA DAVIS, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Neshoba Meth Trafficker Gets 21+ Years in Prison

Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Two Lives Lost in Neshoba County House Fire on Choctaw Indians Tribal Lands

30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County

Burglary, DUIs, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba