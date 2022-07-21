HomeLocalStatutory Rape and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba

Statutory Rape and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba

NATALIE K GIBSON, 40, of Jackson, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CASEY HORTON, 35, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

GERALD ISOM, 55, of Conehatta, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

RANDALL JAMES JENKINS, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

RITA JENKINS, 47, of Conehatta, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CAROLYN KELLY, 63, of Kosciusko, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ALIYAH KAY KING, 20, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

CRYSTAL D LOFTON, 42, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $30,000, $10,000 X 2, $0.

 

KAYLEE JAE LOVORN, 18, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ROBERT K MAYO, 29, of Union, Disorderly Conduct X 2, Resisting Arrest X 2, NCSO.  Bond $600 X 2 , $600 X 2.

 

JAMES MCCARTY, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

RAYMOND MURRELL, 50, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WALTER MAURICE NORRIS, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond $30,000.

 

DEVIN EDWARD NOWELL, 19, of Philadelphia, Statutory Rape, NCSO.  Bond $40,000.

 

TABATHA OWEN, 52, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

BRIANNA NICOLE PIERCE, 27, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KENDALL WAYNE PILGRIM, 57, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CONNOR POWELL, 18, of Union, Hold for Justice Court.  Bond $0.

 

KENDRICK PRENTICE, 26, of Tuscaloosa, AL, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $0.

