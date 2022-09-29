HomeLocalStatutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba

Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba

by

JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.

 

QUANDARIOUS S MATTHEWS, 21, of Philadelphia, Statutory Rape, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

COREY MCDONALD, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct X 2, Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600 X 2, $600, $400, $60.

 

KEVIN MCMILLAN, 49, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

ELLIOTT RYAN MCMILLIAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

LAKEISHA SHEIKIA MCWILLIAMS, 36, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

CURTIS MOORE JR, 31, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

PRECIOUS MOORE, 28, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

KEITH C NASH, 35, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

AHMED NEAL, 43, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

BREANNA MICHELLE PAGE, 26, of Decatur, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Neshoba COVID Death Reported, New Infections Plummet Locally

MDE: Neshoba Ranks Highest Among Local Schools

Assault, Felony Conspiracy, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

Murder, Drug Trafficking, and Child Molestation in Neshoba Arrests

Vehicle Hits Riding Horses and Another Vehicle at Leake-Neshoba County Line

Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.