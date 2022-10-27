HomeLocalStatutory Rape and Multiple Grand Larcenies and DUIs in Neshoba

Statutory Rape and Multiple Grand Larcenies and DUIs in Neshoba

DEANFORD NICKEY, 61, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

LINDSEY ARLETTE RASBEERY, 31, of Collinsville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000.

 

JACK D ROSS, 19, of Hickory, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

BRYSON N SAMUEL, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DANIEL SMITH, 45, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Improper Equipment.  Bond $0, $400, $60, $800, $300, $300.

 

RODDREQUE DASHAUN STRONG, 25, of Forest, Grand Larceny, MBI.  Bond $15,000.

 

JOHNNY MARK SUBLETTE, 53, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROBERT TODD, 34, of Toomsuba, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DEVIN KEONTA TURNER, 18, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

INESA WALLACE, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

VERNON WHITTINGTON JR, 25, of Union, Statutory Rape X 4, NCSO. Bond $0 X 4.

 

BJORN WILLIAMS, 44, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

PERRY WILLIS, 60, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

