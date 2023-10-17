Statutory Rape, Burglary, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake Arrests

SHARE NOW

STEVE E BAILEY, 33, of Kosciusko, Statutory Rape, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $50,000, N/A.

ZACHARY S BISHOP, 30, of Carthage, Felony Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $15,000.

BRIANNA BROWN, 24, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, Petit Larceny, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

JARVIS A BROWN, 33, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $0.

FREDERICA H COTTON, 31, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

EDGAR D CROCKER, 24, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

FORZETRA B EALY, 30, of Lena, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

A’MARION A ELLIS-PRIMER, 18, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, KPD. Bond $5,000.

RAUL GARCIA VASQUEZ, 45, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Hold for ICE, MHP. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

DAVID C GARNETT, 46, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A.

JOI HARRIS, 40, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

SHERISE B HILL, 53, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.