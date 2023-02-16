HomeLocalStatutory Rape, Serial Burglary, and Child Neglect in Neshoba

Statutory Rape, Serial Burglary, and Child Neglect in Neshoba

by

BRITTANY PAIGE HIGGINBOTHAM, 31, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MORGAN DALE JEFFERSON, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WC JONES, 61, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

JOSEPH ANDREW MCADORY, 33, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600, $600.

 

SAMUEL KYLE MINGO, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

AMANDA NICOLE MORGAN, 37, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

JOSHUA LEWIS QUINTANA, 31, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Statutory Rape, NCSO.  Bond $600, DENIED, DENIED, DENIED.

 

JOHN CURTIS RICHEY, 41, of Meridian, Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $0.

 

ALCIA RODRIGUEZ, 40, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment X 2, NCSO.  Bond $15,000 X 2.

 

SHONDRICK RUSSELL, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DANIEL SAVELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

FRANK JACOB SCOTT, 43, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $600.

 

EMILY BROOKE SHOEMAKE, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

HAROLD SOCKEY, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $300, $800.

 

THOMAS STEVE, 18, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 5, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 5, DENIED.

 

EVANGELEA VINIERATOS, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $0.

 

LASHEENA KAENEE WILLIAMSON, 32, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Neshoba Would Get $$$ Under Transportation/Development Plan

Tornado Watch Cancelled for All of Local Area

Child Protective Services Assistance and Road Blockage on Leake

Five Arrests Made in Louisville Shooting

Many Disorderly Arrests in Leake and Attala

Multiple DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba