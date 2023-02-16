Statutory Rape, Serial Burglary, and Child Neglect in Neshoba

BRITTANY PAIGE HIGGINBOTHAM, 31, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.
MORGAN DALE JEFFERSON, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
WC JONES, 61, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.
JOSEPH ANDREW MCADORY, 33, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $600.
SAMUEL KYLE MINGO, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
AMANDA NICOLE MORGAN, 37, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800.
JOSHUA LEWIS QUINTANA, 31, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Statutory Rape, NCSO. Bond $600, DENIED, DENIED, DENIED.
JOHN CURTIS RICHEY, 41, of Meridian, Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $0.
ALCIA RODRIGUEZ, 40, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2.
SHONDRICK RUSSELL, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
DANIEL SAVELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
FRANK JACOB SCOTT, 43, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $600.
EMILY BROOKE SHOEMAKE, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.
HAROLD SOCKEY, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $800.
THOMAS STEVE, 18, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 5, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0 X 5, DENIED.
EVANGELEA VINIERATOS, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $0.
LASHEENA KAENEE WILLIAMSON, 32, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $0.