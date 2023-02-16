Statutory Rape, Serial Burglary, and Child Neglect in Neshoba

BRITTANY PAIGE HIGGINBOTHAM, 31, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

MORGAN DALE JEFFERSON, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

WC JONES, 61, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

JOSEPH ANDREW MCADORY, 33, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $600.

SAMUEL KYLE MINGO, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

AMANDA NICOLE MORGAN, 37, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800.

JOSHUA LEWIS QUINTANA, 31, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Statutory Rape, NCSO. Bond $600, DENIED, DENIED, DENIED.

JOHN CURTIS RICHEY, 41, of Meridian, Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $0.

ALCIA RODRIGUEZ, 40, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2.

SHONDRICK RUSSELL, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DANIEL SAVELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

FRANK JACOB SCOTT, 43, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $600.

EMILY BROOKE SHOEMAKE, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

HAROLD SOCKEY, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $800.

THOMAS STEVE, 18, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 5, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0 X 5, DENIED.

EVANGELEA VINIERATOS, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $0.

LASHEENA KAENEE WILLIAMSON, 32, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $0.