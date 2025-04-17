Big Deals!
HomeAttalaStatutory R*pe, Burglary, and Aggravated Domestic Assault in Leake and Attala

Statutory R*pe, Burglary, and Aggravated Domestic Assault in Leake and Attala

SERGIO S ARREGUIN, 23, of Forest, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, LCSO.  Bond $4,000, $1,000.

JONATHAN E BURKS, 26, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000, $1,000.

FELIPE DOMINGO FELIPE, 28, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Driving on Wrong Side, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights or Stop, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

CHRIS GILBERT, 18, of Lena, Statutory Rape, LCSO.  Bond $20,000.

JAMES M HINTON, 21, of Jackson, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond $100,000, N/A.

KAYLA M KIRKLAND, 35, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000, $500.

ANNETTE MOSES, 41, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $3,088.50.

STEVEN D RYALS, 46, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $2,000.

JIMMY D SISTRUNK, 48, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 2, CPD.  Bond N/A X 2.

DANNY WILKINS, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

