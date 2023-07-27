HomeLocalTerroristic Threats, DUIs, and Burglaries in Neshoba County

Terroristic Threats, DUIs, and Burglaries in Neshoba County

by

NATHANIEL HENRY, 25, of Terry, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JAMAL HOLLINS, 32, of DeKalb, Terroristic Threats, Harassing / Threatening Phone Calls, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $600.

 

AMBER LOUANN JEFFERSON, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment.  Bond $10,000.

 

GREGORY WADE LEWIS, 47, of Hixson, TX, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $7,500, $600, $800.

 

ISAAC MERRIMON, 43, of Hattiesburg, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

CEDRIC PACE, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0, DENIED.

 

SHARMYN ELAINE PARKER, 54, of Decatur, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

THOMAS WILLIAM REESE, 18, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, False ID, Public Drunk.  Bond $0, $800, $800, $600.

 

MICHAEL RAY SHUMAKE, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, False ID, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $800, $1,500.

