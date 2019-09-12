The Main Street Chamber of Leake County Announces Holiday Plans

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County has set the dates for their Holiday activities. This years Christmas Open House will be Sunday November 10th from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. Merchants from around the area will be opening their doors with holiday specials and early gift ideas for the special people on your Christmas List. This is a chance to see some of the best Leake County has to offer.

The ever-popular Christmas Cash give away will also be back this year. The Main Street Chamber will be giving away $500.00 in Christmas Cash to some lucky winner just in time for the holidays. To register all you have to do is shop the participating merchants and fill out an entry form. The winner will be announced at the Christmas Tree Lighting.

The annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be on the Courthouse Lawn beginning at 5:30 on Tuesday December 2nd. That will be followed by the Carthage Christmas Parade at 6:00 p.m. The theme for this years Parade will be announce at the Main Street Chamber Annual Meeting on September 24th. We are looking for Church Groups, Choirs, and Youth Groups who may be interested in singing Christmas Carols before, during and after the Christmas Parade.

Things don’t stop there. The Main Street Chambers 10th annual Sippin Cider will be Thursday December 12th from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. Merchants will open their doors once again offering specials and some of the best hot cider in all of Central Mississippi.

If you are interested in participating in any of these events, please contact the Main Street Chamber Office at 601-267-9231.