Traffic Accidents, Dog Fights, and Break-Ins in Neshoba Monday

Monday – 2/20/2023

2:42 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to reports of a man walking along Wells Street and plundering through vehicles.

7:40 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to Golf Course Rd for a three-vehicle accident with no injuries.

8:39 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a minor two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Gum St and N Lewis Ave.

4:25 p.m. – Neshoba County Officials investigated break-ins at the Neshoba County Fairgrounds.

5:37 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called to a residence on County Road 432 when a neighbor’s dogs attacked the caller’s dog.

10:00 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting there were trespassers at a home on W Beach St.