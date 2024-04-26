Update: Leake County deputies recover stolen truck

HomeAttalaUpdate: Leake County deputies recover stolen truck

Update: According to the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, the Chevrolet Silverado has been recovered.

Deputies are still searching for the missing motorcycle.

April 17: Authorities in Leake County are searching for two stolen vehicles and a stolen firearm.

According to a Facebook post, a white, Chevrolet Silverado was reported Tuesday, April 16 near the intersection of Goshen and Arbor Acres Roads. The truck is a four-door with a black “YAKIMA” kayak rack on the roof.

Shortly after deputies responded to that call, another report came in about a motorcycle and a handgun stolen on North Jordan St., near Hwy 25. The motorcycle is a black BD-125, “VENOM” with an aftermarket exhaust pipe.

Deputies believe these incidents both happened between midnight and 1:00 am during the night/early morning of April 15/16.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leake County Sheriff’s Department.

 

