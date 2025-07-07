Update: Voting open for Leake Academy’s Wilcox and Adcock as top QB & RB

UPDATE: You can now vote for Leake Academy’s George Wilcox and Garrett Adcock to be named two of the top high school players heading into the 2025 season.

The Clarion-Ledger named Wilcox as one of the state’s top quarterback and Adcock as a top running back for the upcoming year, but now voting is open to determine who the fans think will be the top QB and RB in the state.

Fans can vote once an hour per device through noon Friday, July 18.

Click HERE to cast your vote for quarterback and HERE for running back.

July 7: Leake Academy’s George Wilcox has been named one of the state’s top 2025 high school quarterbacks by The Clarion Ledger.

“There’s a little less than two months before the Mississippi high school football season kicks off,” writes Michel Chavez. “As rosters and starting positions are being finalized, the Clarion Ledger takes a look at the top returning Mississippi quarterbacks for the MHSAA and MAIS 2025 season.”

The post on Wilcox reads:

George Wilcox Leake Academy | 6-2, 225 | Senior Wilcox led the state with 3,623 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes. He also added 320 rushing yards with nine touchdowns on 87 carries.

The complete list can be found HERE.

—

Other local players recognized include: