Violation of a Protection Order and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

TONY ANTHONY, 51, of Philadelphia, Careless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $400, $0, $600, $0.

 

MAYNARD ELLIOTT BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DEYON GRANT BEN, 23, of Philadelphia, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Blue Light or Siren X 2, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $800, $400 X 2, $800.

 

DWILETTE TUBBY BEN, 41, of Walnut Grove, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, NCSO.  Bon $800, $800, $400, $300.

 

CHEETARA CARTER, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0 X 2.

 

KIEFER ROBIN CHAPMAN, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $0.

 

CORI DAVIS, 27, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

KELLI DAVIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOHNATHAN DEVINE, 35, of Louisville, Violation of Protection Order, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SAMPSON HAMILTON, 62, of Tuscaloosa, AL, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

