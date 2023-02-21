Violation of a Protection Order and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

TONY ANTHONY, 51, of Philadelphia, Careless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $400, $0, $600, $0.

MAYNARD ELLIOTT BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DEYON GRANT BEN, 23, of Philadelphia, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Blue Light or Siren X 2, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO. Bond $800, $400 X 2, $800.

DWILETTE TUBBY BEN, 41, of Walnut Grove, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bon $800, $800, $400, $300.

CHEETARA CARTER, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0 X 2.

KIEFER ROBIN CHAPMAN, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $0.

CORI DAVIS, 27, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

KELLI DAVIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOHNATHAN DEVINE, 35, of Louisville, Violation of Protection Order, NCSO. Bond $0.

SAMPSON HAMILTON, 62, of Tuscaloosa, AL, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.