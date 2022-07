Visit the Winston County Farmers’ Market at the Louisville Coliseum on Friday afternoons from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Local farmers an vendors have fresh produce and pastries such as peas, string beans, peppers, tomatoes, cakes, pies, and more.

To become a vendor at the Winston County Farmers’ Market or for more information, contact Jean Harper at 662-312-8004.

“Your healthy options from farm to fork!”