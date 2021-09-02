Withholding Employee Taxes and Burglaries in Neshoba Arrests

DAVID KEITH MOODY, 68, of Philadelphia, Withholding Employee Tax X 9, NCSO. Bond $1,000 X 9.

CANNAN NICKEY, 20, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation. Bond $0.

DERRICK TERRELL PATEN, 46, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSHUA LEWIS QUINTANA, 30, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0, $0.

CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 40, of Union, Probation Violation, MDOC. Bond $0.

RHONDA ROBINSON, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.

EUGENE SMITH, 45, of Little Rock, MS, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, Hold for Investigations. Bond $15,000, $10,000, $0.

JESSE SULLIVAN, 28, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $10,000, $0.

BRADY TRAVIS, 23, of McCalla, AL, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

JUSTUS VANCE, 28, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

WHEELER CLAY WATSON III, 39, of West Point, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

ASHLEY NICOLE WILLIAMS, 39, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.