Home » Local » Withholding Employee Taxes and Burglaries in Neshoba Arrests

Withholding Employee Taxes and Burglaries in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

DAVID KEITH MOODY, 68, of Philadelphia, Withholding Employee Tax X 9, NCSO.  Bond $1,000 X 9.

 

CANNAN NICKEY, 20, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation.  Bond $0.

 

DERRICK TERRELL PATEN, 46, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSHUA LEWIS QUINTANA, 30, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $0, $0.

 

CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 40, of Union, Probation Violation, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

RHONDA ROBINSON, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

EUGENE SMITH, 45, of Little Rock, MS, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, Hold for Investigations.  Bond $15,000, $10,000, $0.

 

JESSE SULLIVAN, 28, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $10,000, $0.

 

BRADY TRAVIS, 23, of McCalla, AL, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

JUSTUS VANCE, 28,  of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

WHEELER CLAY WATSON III, 39, of West Point, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ASHLEY NICOLE WILLIAMS, 39, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

Submit a Comment