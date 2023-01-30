EC Lady Warriors Defeat Northwest Lady Rangers 54-48

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors basketball team played the Northwest Community College Lady Rangers tonight on the hardwood at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur and came away with a 6 point victory, 54-48 to improve their season record to 6-10 overall and 3-4 in the conference. The Lady Warriors were up by 2 points at halftime but failed behind by 1 point in the third quarter, 39-38. In the final quarter, the Lady Warriors battled back to regain the lead and take the win.

Our next broadcast of ECCC Warriors basketball will be this Thursday night at 6:00pm on Cruisin 98 when the Warriors Men’s team will host the Bears of Southwest Community College from Summit.