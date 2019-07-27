Liester top time in Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon; Goldman first Neshoba County Finisher

The 40th Annual Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon kicked off the Saturday events at the Neshoba County Fair. The Triathlon is sponsored by the Philadelphia Sertoma Club.

The event consists of a 12 mile swim, a 27.5 mile bike and a 7 mile run. The course starts just outside of Louisville at Lake Tiak-OKhata following Hwy 15 to Philadelphia and Hwy 21 out to the Neshoba County Fairgrounds.

This year’s 1st place finisher was Meridian native Adam Liester with an unofficial time of 2 minutes. Liester finished second last year to Tyson Pompelia. Liester beat his last year’s finish time of 2:04.

The first Neshoba County runner to cross the line, Richard Goldman of Philadelphia. Goldman collected his thirteenth Dickey Nowell Award.

2019 Race Results

