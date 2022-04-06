Multiple Disturbances Keep Law Enforcement Busy in Neshoba

1:59 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of shots fired on Bannett Street.

2:15 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a reported disturbance on County Road 632.

3:24 a.m. – Neshboa Law Enforcement was issued a weather warning, a tornado watch for the county ending at 11 a.m.

11:54 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were checked on the report of a disturbance at the Kentucky Fried Chicken on W. Beacon St.

12:17 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on the report of a female walking in the middle of the street in Bounds Ave.

12:46 p.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call of a reckless driver on County Road 505.

1:52 p.m. – Philadelphia Police received another call of a reckless driver on Hwy. 21 N.

2:04 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called on the report of a male lying on the ditch on Hwy 15.

8:55 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of a disturbance at the Valero on Hwy. 16.