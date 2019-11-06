Thousands of Neshoba County voters hit the polls Election Day

Nearly 8,000 Neshoba County voters cast ballots Tuesday, deciding important races including the election of a new sheriff. Tommy Waddell did not seek another term.

There were four other contested races on the ballot: district 5 supervisor, justice court judge place 2, constable place 1 and constable place 2.

With the unofficial results in, Neshoba County has a new sheriff-elect. Republican candidate Eric Clark ended the night with 5,367 votes. His opponent, Democrat Ken Edwards received 2,171 votes. Clark said he is excited to take over as sheriff in January.

“My goal is in four years, to be the kind of sheriff that everybody looks at and says those are going to be some big shoes to feel if he leaves. I’ve got a lot of plans, a lot of things I’d like to put in play,” said Clark.

Throughout election day, voters steadily packed into all of Neshoba County’s 27 voting precincts. Poll workers said it was one of the busiest election days in recent years.

Unofficial results from Neshoba County’s contested races:

District 5 Supervisor:

Obbie Riley (D): 1103

David Carter (R): 407

Justice Court Judge Place 2:

Johnathan “Earl” Spears (R): 2136

Alexander Brown (I): 1155

Constable Place 1:

Josh Burt (R): 2961

Lindsey Kidd (I): 1149

Constable Place 2:

Keith McCrory (R): 1856

Desmond Jones (I): 1439