Arrest made in deadly Noxubee County shooting

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Macon man.

The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of Demarcqueis Clark, 20. Investigators charged Clark with manslaughter in the death of Jamarcus Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed outside the Airport Food Mart Sunday night. The store is located on Cedar Creek Road near the Macon Municipal Airport.

He died at the scene.

Clark turned himself in to deputies.

Noxubee County Chief Deputy Eddie Franklin said Clark’s bond is set at $500,000.