DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25.

LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.

RAVENE F ISAAC, 22, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

ANTHONY A JOHN, 23, of Philadelphia, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $500, $1,000, $500, $500.

DEANNA JOHN, 45, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $639.25, $649.25.

WILLIAM B LEWIS, 23, of Kosciusko, Serving Days, KPD. Bond N/A.

FREDRICK D MATLOCK, 43, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

DEWAYNE A MCGEE, 51, of Durant, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $20,000, $1,000.

FRANKIE L MITCHELL, 73, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $3,000, $1,000.