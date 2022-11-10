HomeAttalaDUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25.

 

LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

RAVENE F ISAAC, 22, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

ANTHONY A JOHN, 23, of Philadelphia, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

DEANNA JOHN, 45, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond $639.25, $649.25.

 

WILLIAM B LEWIS, 23, of Kosciusko, Serving Days, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

FREDRICK D MATLOCK, 43, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

DEWAYNE A MCGEE, 51, of Durant, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $20,000, $1,000.

 

FRANKIE L MITCHELL, 73, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia,  LCSO.  Bond $3,000, $1,000.

