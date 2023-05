Felony Child Abuse, Felony DUI, and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

CONNOR POWELL, 19, of Union, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

DELISA ROSELL, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Child Abuse, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0.

NICHOLAS RUSH, 27, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHANCELLOR MICHAEL SOLOMON, 40, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0, $0 X 3.

ERVIN TINGLE, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

COBY SHANE TUBBY, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $0.

VALENTAY D WILLIS, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

CHANON W WILSON, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

RANDALE YORK, 25, of Choctaw, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $5,000.

DEMARCUS TYJUAN YOUNG, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.