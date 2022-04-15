Felony Domestic Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Leake and Attala Arrests

HomeAttalaFelony Domestic Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Leake and Attala Arrests

RYONE D HODGE, 35, of Union, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Contempt of Court, MDOC, CPD.  Bond $35,000, $418, N/A.

 

SHANICE A HUFFMAN, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Violation of Uniform Controlled Substance Law While in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,000, $250.

 

JOHN JOHNSON, 34, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell / Transfer / Distribute, Hold for Other County, Hold – Detainer for MBN, LCSO.  Bond $50,000, N/A, N/A.

 

RYAN LEWIS, 33, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

FREDRICK D MATLOCK, 42, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $0.

 

QURAN J MATTISON, 32, of Carthage, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, Warrant, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $639.25,  N/A, $424.25, $0.

 

CODY B MAY, 27, of Kosciusko, Warrant, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

MELVIN MOORE, 42, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, Malicious Mischief, KPD.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

MANUEL C PENALOZA, 23, DUI – Other Substance, No License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

REGINALD RUFFIN, 51, of Lena, Felony Indictment, Hold – Detainer for MDOC.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

JORDAN R SANDERS, 20, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, No Insurance, Tint Violation, CPD.  Bond $1,000, $418, $218.

 

JOSEPH E SHEPARD, 22, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Bench Warrant, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $50,000.

 

RATERRIUS SIMMONS, 21, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $500.

 

MIKE SOCKY, 57, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

JADREIN S THOMAS, 37, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500.

 

JEREMY THOMAS, 40, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Turn, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

 

ANGELA C WHITE, 21, of Carthage, Trespass, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

 

BRITTANY J WILLIAMS, 31, of Kosciusko, Warrant, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

