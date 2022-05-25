HomeLocalFelony Indictments and Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba

Felony Indictments and Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba

by

DUSTIN ALEXANDER, 38, of Union, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

PAULA AUTH, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROGER L BANKHEAD, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

BRANDON BURTON, 23, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $20,250, $20,000, $0.

 

JAMES CAMPBELL, 57, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

CHEETARA CARTER, 33, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violations, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $300, $600, $800, $600.

 

KAYLA COMBY, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $4,716.

 

JOSHUA CHASE FURR, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JEFFERY HARRISON, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

REANNA L HICKMAN, 24, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, No Proof of Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

DAMONDRE JOHNSON, 15, of Philadelphia, Disobeying Traffic Control Device, No Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $400, $300.

 

ZACHARY W KEEN, 20, of Union, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations.  Bond $0, $0.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Several Accidents as Bad Weather Moved Through Neshoba

Rape and Grand Theft Auto in Attala and Leake Arrests

Shots Fired, Malicious Mischief and Theft in Neshoba

Minor Accidents, A Stolen Vehicle and Domestic Disturbances in Neshoba

Burglary and Minor Accidents in Neshoba

Sexual Battery and Sale of Narcotics in Neshoba Arrests

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.