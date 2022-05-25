Felony Indictments and Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba

DUSTIN ALEXANDER, 38, of Union, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.
PAULA AUTH, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0.
ROGER L BANKHEAD, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.
BRANDON BURTON, 23, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $20,250, $20,000, $0.
JAMES CAMPBELL, 57, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.
CHEETARA CARTER, 33, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violations, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $300, $600, $800, $600.
KAYLA COMBY, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $4,716.
JOSHUA CHASE FURR, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.
JEFFERY HARRISON, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
REANNA L HICKMAN, 24, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, No Proof of Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800.
DAMONDRE JOHNSON, 15, of Philadelphia, Disobeying Traffic Control Device, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $400, $300.
ZACHARY W KEEN, 20, of Union, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations. Bond $0, $0.