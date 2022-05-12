Shots Fired, a Theft and a Breaking and Entering in Neshoba

Wednesday, 5/12/22

12:19 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a residence on Road 383 for a possible breaking and entering in progress.

12:29 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a burglar alarm reportedly set off by a homeowner on Road 101 after they fired two warning shots to frighten off unkonwn subjects on their property.

6:12 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were in pursuit of a motorcycle on Road 491 but lost contact.

1:33 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a report of a subject that reported they had been shot at on Road 553.

2:46 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a reported theft from a home on Road 434.

3:38 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Road 2222.

7:04 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were tasked with checking on a child at a residence on Road 355 after they were threatened.

7:13 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a three-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Carver Ave.