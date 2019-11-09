Rebels fall to Patriots ending Post Season

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Columbus tonight playing the number 1 ranked defending 5A state champion Heritage Academy Patriots and lost the game by the final score of 35-0. The Patriots were up by 14 points at the end of the first half but scored three additional touchdowns in the third quarter to go ahead 35-0 over the Rebels and start a running clock for the remainder of the game. With the loss the post season ends for the Leake Academy Rebels finishing with a 7-5 overall season record. All Rebel seniors were named as tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Boswell Media Sports congratulate the 2019 Leake Academy Rebels and coaches for another outstanding football season.