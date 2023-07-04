Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Attala and Leake Arrests

ELIJAH ANDERSON, 39, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Hold for Other Agency, CPD. Bond $399.25, N/A.

JERMEL D BALL, 24, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Indecent Exposure, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

ANTONIO D BANKS, 46, of Camden, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 2, Felony Hold for Drug Court, CPD. Bond $25,000, $10,000, $0 X 2, N/A.

KATIE S BEARD, 38, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

CARLTON BRYANT, 46, of Jackson, Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – Other Substance, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A, $1,331.

MARGLIES CHAMBERS, 56, of Canton, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

LAWILLIAM D CLEMONS, 21, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

MARKETTA DIXON-RUSH, 53, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, False ID, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 3, CPD. Bond $399.25, $1,139.25, $0 X 3.

RICKY H FICKLIN, 35, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO, Bond $500.