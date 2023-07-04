Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Attala and Leake Arrests

HomeAttalaAggravated Assault, Aggravated Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Attala and Leake Arrests

ELIJAH ANDERSON, 39, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Hold for Other Agency, CPD.  Bond $399.25, N/A.

 

JERMEL D BALL, 24, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Indecent Exposure, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

ANTONIO D BANKS, 46, of Camden, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 2, Felony Hold for Drug Court, CPD.  Bond $25,000, $10,000, $0 X 2, N/A.

 

KATIE S BEARD, 38, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

CARLTON BRYANT, 46, of Jackson, Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – Other Substance, CPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, $1,331.

 

MARGLIES CHAMBERS, 56, of Canton, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

LAWILLIAM D CLEMONS, 21, of Philadelphia,  Burglary of a Dwelling, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

 

MARKETTA DIXON-RUSH, 53, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, False ID, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 3, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $1,139.25, $0 X 3.

 

RICKY H FICKLIN, 35, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO,  Bond $500.

