HomeAttalaAggravated Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

by

LESLIE MYERS, 26, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

DEKENTRA C REESE, 35, of Morton, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, CPD.  Bond $45,000.

 

PERCY C RIMMER, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Sentence, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

TRACI S RYALS, 41, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,5000, $1,000.

 

MARK SCOTT, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

DEONTAZ C SELLERS, 29, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHIRAL R STEPHENS, 32, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

EDWARD WINGO, 54, of Carthage, False Reporting of a Crime, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $5,139.25, $674.25.

 

JAMARIO D WINTERS, 25, of Kosciusko, Speeding, False ID, No Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

AMARIO D WINTERS, 25, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD.  Bond $2,342.50.

 

MALIK E YOUNG, 24, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, City / County Ordinance, KPD.  Bond $500, $1,100, $1,300, $1,100.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Rape, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Felony Possession, Felony DUI, and Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in Attala and Leake

Possession of Child Pornography and Many Alcohol-Related Arrests in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault, Felony Malicious Mischief, and Burglary in Leake and Attala Arrests

Many DUI and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake

Domestic Violence and Many DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake