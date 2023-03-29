Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

LESLIE MYERS, 26, Hold for Other Agency, KPD. Bond N/A.

DEKENTRA C REESE, 35, of Morton, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, CPD. Bond $45,000.

PERCY C RIMMER, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Sentence, ACSO. Bond N/A.

TRACI S RYALS, 41, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,5000, $1,000.

MARK SCOTT, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

DEONTAZ C SELLERS, 29, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

CHIRAL R STEPHENS, 32, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

EDWARD WINGO, 54, of Carthage, False Reporting of a Crime, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $5,139.25, $674.25.

JAMARIO D WINTERS, 25, of Kosciusko, Speeding, False ID, No Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

AMARIO D WINTERS, 25, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD. Bond $2,342.50.

MALIK E YOUNG, 24, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, City / County Ordinance, KPD. Bond $500, $1,100, $1,300, $1,100.