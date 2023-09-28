HomeAttalaAggravated Assault, Dope, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Assault, Dope, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

by
WAKIN F JEAN, 29, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $6,000, $500.

 

SEQUOYAH S LEWIS, 27, of Philadelphia, Serving Days, Hold for Other County, LCSO.  Bond $0, N/A.

 

TOMEKA L LUCKETT, 45, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

FAITH M MORROW, 61, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, DUI – 1st, Open Container, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Switched Tag, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $10,000, $1,331, $389.25, $418, $628, $1,147.25.

 

JASON C MYERS, 42, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, CPD.  Bond $500.

 

JOE R SANDERS, 60, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Switched Tag, CPD.  Bond $10,000, $628, $1,147.25.

 

JAMES SHEPARD, 36, of Lena, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

IRA V SINKS, 49, of Union, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond $0, N/A.

 

CORDERIUS SMITH, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, DUI – Child Endangerment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

RICHARD S SWAGER, 40, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $478, $418, N/A.

 

CARNEIL TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, KPD.  Bond $3,000, $1,000.

 

EVANGELEA VINIERATOS, 37, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO.  Bond $10,000, $500.

 

TYRELL E WILSON, 29, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $399.25, $649.25.

 

MEMORY WINDHAM, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $25,000.

