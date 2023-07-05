Aggravated Assault, Felony Vandalism, and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

HomeAttalaAggravated Assault, Felony Vandalism, and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

TORAL FLAX, 35, of Carthage, Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court.  Bond $0

 

TONY FOSTER, 48, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond $639.25, $339.25, $649.25.

 

MAURICIO H GUERRERO, 30, of Jackson, Felony Vandalism, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DUI – Test Refusal, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond N/A, $328, $1,331, N/A.

 

JANICE N HART, 43, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $639.25, $239.25.

 

THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $1,300, $0.

 

DONALD JONES, 44, of Yazoo City, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MICHAEL A LEWIS, 37, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $1,300.

 

KADARIUS K MALONE, 26, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

PERRY J MCDOUGAL, 45, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD.  Bond $0, $418, $418, $218.

