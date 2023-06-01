Aggravated Domestic Assault and Felony Malicious Mischief in Leake and Attala

DARRIN R COTTON, 28, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $900, N/A.

NATHAN EDWARDS, 41, of Canton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

JORDAN P FEDRICK, 34, of Carthage, Felony Malicious Mischief, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

NORBRIEYA J FLEMING, 22, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, Speeding, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

DOMINIQUE R GILBERT, 24, of Morton, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JAMES L HOOD, 60, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

OLIN JACKSON, 44, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BAILEY A JOWERS, 23, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

CHRISTOPHER D MOORE, 53, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD. Bond $200,000.