Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUIs, and Counterfeit Drugs in Attala and Leake

HALIE ATKINSON, 27, of Philadelphia,  Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

TINISKY BURRAGE, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Transfer / Distribution / Possession of a Counterfeit Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, LCSO.  Bond $30,000.

JOE T COLEMAN, 44, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, KPD.  Bond $20,000.

DEMARIO DIXON, 28, of Jackson, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Speeding, MHP.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

SHERRY HARRIS, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

SAMUEL R JACKSON, 58, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession / Sale / Transfer of a Stolen Firearm, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $0, $0, $0.

MAQUELIO MARDIA-PEREZ, 23, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $238, N/A.

FAITH M MORROW, 62, of Walnut Grove, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

SHELBIE L PINSON, 27, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

ATINDERPAL SINGH, 32, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

DEWAYNE TOWNER, 42, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $649.25, $389.25, $639.25.

KRISTAL M WHITE, 36, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, PPD.  Bond $500, $2,000, $500.

WAYLON L WILSON, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

