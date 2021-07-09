Arson and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba County

DEMOND FOREST, 33, of Jackson, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

JEREMY LYNN FRANKLIN, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

SUDIANN CHEYENNE FRAZIER, 19, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

JACOB ALLEN GARDNER, 27, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence. Bond $0.

KIMBERLY GENTRY, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

ERICK JAMES HAMME, 38, of Pensacola, FL, DUI – 1st, Following Too Closely, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $600, $0.

SPENCER HARVEY, 29, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

LESLIE HENDERSON, 45, of Preston, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $0.

PATRICK L HICKMAN, 52, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

JOSHUA H HOWARD, 32, of Philadelphia, Arson, NCSO. Bond $20,000.