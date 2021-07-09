Home » Local » Arson and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba County

DEMOND FOREST, 33, of Jackson, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

 

JEREMY LYNN FRANKLIN, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SUDIANN CHEYENNE FRAZIER, 19, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JACOB ALLEN GARDNER, 27, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence.  Bond $0.

 

KIMBERLY GENTRY, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

ERICK JAMES HAMME, 38, of Pensacola, FL, DUI – 1st, Following Too Closely, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500, $600, $0.

 

SPENCER HARVEY, 29, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

LESLIE HENDERSON, 45, of Preston, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $0.

 

PATRICK L HICKMAN, 52, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

 

JOSHUA H HOWARD, 32, of Philadelphia, Arson, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

