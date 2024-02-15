ATV Safety Workshop to be held in Neshoba

HomeLocalATV Safety Workshop to be held in Neshoba

An ATV Safety Workshop for youth ages 8-18 will be held on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Neshoba County Coliseum.

Participation in ATV Safety courses gives young people the opportunity to learn hands-on the safe and responsible operation of ATV machines. Not only does the training focus on the rider/operator, but it also focuses on the environment and allows participants the opportunity to make sound decisions. – Neshoba County Extension Office

Each participant will receive a helmet from the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi valued at $100.

There is a cost of $10 per participant required for the workshop.  Limited spots are available.

If your child is interested in taking this course, please call the Neshoba County Extension Office at 601-656-4011 by Monday, March 11.

