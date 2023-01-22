Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba

DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0.

KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000.

MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000.

JONATHAN MYERS, 52, of Jackson, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $10,000.

MIKE L NEESE, 67, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES NORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

TRABORACE DEPORCHE PATTY, 31, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

SAUL POLOXOT, 37, Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

STEPHANIE REEVES, 39, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

OUDIOUS SHARP, 30, of Fairfield, AL, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Pursuit, Aggravated Assault on a LEO with a Weapon X 7, NCSO. Bond $0, $20,000, $20,000 X 7.

KENNY SHELL, 50, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

LEONARD SHOEMAKE, 62, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

KAYLA NICOLE SIMS, 33, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

JAYTORIA WILKINS, 37, of Mendenhall, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $500, $600.

AMBER JUNE WILLIAMSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CRAWFORD WILLIS JR, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Child Endangerment, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $1,000, $800.