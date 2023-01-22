HomeLocalBurglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba

Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba

by

DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond $3,000.

 

MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD.  Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000.

 

JONATHAN MYERS, 52, of Jackson, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $10,000.

 

MIKE L NEESE, 67, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES NORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

TRABORACE DEPORCHE PATTY, 31, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

SAUL POLOXOT, 37, Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

STEPHANIE REEVES, 39, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

OUDIOUS SHARP, 30, of Fairfield, AL, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Pursuit, Aggravated Assault on a LEO with a Weapon X 7, NCSO.  Bond $0, $20,000, $20,000 X 7.

 

KENNY SHELL, 50, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

LEONARD SHOEMAKE, 62, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

KAYLA NICOLE SIMS, 33, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

JAYTORIA WILKINS, 37, of Mendenhall, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $500, $600.

 

AMBER JUNE WILLIAMSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CRAWFORD WILLIS JR, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Child Endangerment, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $1,000, $800.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

Burglary and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

DUI and Disorderly Arrests in Attala and Leake

A Major Wreck, an Alarm, and an Assault in Leake

Multiple Sale of a Controlled Substance and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake