Burglary and Many Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

ARIEL BELL, 27, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DAKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

KINGSLEY BELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Probation Violation, False ID, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $0, $800, $0.

 

ZORRO CLAYTON, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSEPH MALCOLM COMANS, 28, of Carthage, Failure to Appear X 2, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $0.

 

IKE S CREIGHTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Violation of Protection Order, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $0, $25,000, $1,000, $600.

 

RAMANDUS DAVIS, 28, of Vicksburg, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

COLTON DENNIS, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

CHARLES DENTON, 48, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.  Bond DENIED.

 

AUSTIN C DIXON, 28, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

NORMAN EAKES, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

