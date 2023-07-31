Burglary, Larcenies, and Multiple Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

LEOTHA ASHFORD, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

AARON L BURKS, 39, of Lena, Felony Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, Felony Hold for Scott County, MBN. Bond $40,000, N/A.

TERRANCE K CARSON, 64, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

PARKER B COLEMAN, 25, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony False Pretenses, KPD. Bond $10,000, $1,300, $5,000.

QUINTAVIOUS D DAVIS, 23, of Camden, DUI – 1st, Speeding, CPD. Bond $1,331, $228.

TYQUANE L FELTON, 27, of West, Burglary – B&E, Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000.

KEONTA D GOODWIN, 36, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 4, CPD. Bond $0 X 2.

TERRY J GRAY, 21, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

QUINTON X HALL, 35, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Contraband in Prison, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Petit Larceny, CPD. Bond N/A, $7,500, $0, $1,000.

BILLY HART, 35, of Mendenhall, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $649.25.

DANIELLE HERRING, 36, of Ethel, Felony False Pretenses, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Trespassing – Failure to Leave Public Business on Request, CPD. Bond $389.25.