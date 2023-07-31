HomeAttalaBurglary, Larcenies, and Multiple Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

Burglary, Larcenies, and Multiple Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

by

LEOTHA ASHFORD, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

AARON L BURKS, 39, of Lena, Felony Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, Felony Hold for Scott County, MBN.  Bond $40,000, N/A.

 

TERRANCE K CARSON, 64, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

PARKER B COLEMAN, 25, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony False Pretenses, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $1,300, $5,000.

 

QUINTAVIOUS D DAVIS, 23, of Camden, DUI – 1st, Speeding, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $228.

 

TYQUANE L FELTON, 27, of West, Burglary – B&E, Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000.

 

KEONTA D GOODWIN, 36, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 4, CPD.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

TERRY J GRAY, 21, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

QUINTON X HALL, 35, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Contraband in Prison, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Petit Larceny, CPD.  Bond N/A, $7,500, $0, $1,000.

 

BILLY HART, 35, of Mendenhall, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $649.25.

 

DANIELLE HERRING, 36, of Ethel, Felony False Pretenses, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Trespassing – Failure to Leave Public Business on Request, CPD.  Bond $389.25.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Trespassing, DUI, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

Trespassing, Abusive Calls to 911, and Multiple Shoplifting Arrests in Leake and Attala

DUIs, Trespassing, and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUIs and Larceny in Attala and Leake Arrests

Assault on Police, Attempted Murder, and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Leake and Attala

DUIs, Dope, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests