HomeAttalaChild Abuse and Statutory Rape in Attala and Leake Arrests

Child Abuse and Statutory Rape in Attala and Leake Arrests

by

VINTRESS L SUTHERLAND, 27, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $639.25.

 

DANNIER R THOMPSON, 33, of Lena, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTRALL J TOWNSEND, 39, of Forest, Hold for Other Agency, Failure to Give Signal, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $1,000, $500.

 

DE’SHUNTI C TRIPLETT, 18, of Kosciusko, Statutory Rape, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, ACSO,  Bond $50,000, $1,000.

 

NATASHA TRIPLETT, 34, of Carthage, Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

CARNEIL M TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

WILLIAM A VENEGAS, 18, of Forest, DUI – Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

KEITH O WALKER, 19, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Speeding, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $228, $418.

 

XAIDEN D WILLIS, 19, of Philadelphia, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Multiple Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

Domestic Violence and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Leake County SO warns of a murder suspect seen in Walnut Grove

Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault, Felony Vandalism, and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Attala and Leake Arrests