HomeAttalaChild Molesting, Disorderlies, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Child Molesting, Disorderlies, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

by
SHARE NOW

DANA H ALFORD, 38, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER A BANKS, 29, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

CIERA M BENNETT, 33, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

SAM BLAINE, 54, of Kosciusko, Child Molesting – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTWUAN BROWN, 44, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

ANTREVIOUS CARPENTER, 20, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CORI S DAVIS, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

GEORGE T EDWARDS, 33, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DERRICK EVANS, 52, of Walnut Grove, Trespass – Failure to Leave Place of Business Upon Request, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

JOHNNY FELTON, 55, of Carthage, Court Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

MARQUIS L D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

EARNEST D HUGHES, 37, of Lena, Felony Sentence, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

BOLO – Missing Attala County Juvenile

DUIs and Aggravated Assault on Police in Attala and Leake

Prayer Meeting to be held for local Make-a-Wish child

DUIs and Aggravated Assault Arrests in Attala And Leake

Domestic Violence, Trespassing, and Careless Driving Arrests in Leake and Attala

DUI, Shoplifting, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake